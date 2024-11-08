Lebanon State Media Says Israel Blows Up Houses On Border
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Lebanese state media said the Israeli army on Friday detonated explosives planted inside houses in three border villages that have been battered by the Israel-Hezbollah war.
Hezbollah says it is engaged in fighting Israeli forces in the area, more than a month into an Israeli ground invasion aimed at pushing the the group away from the border.
"Since this morning, the Israeli enemy's army has been carrying out bombing operations inside the villages of Yaroun, Aitaroun and Maroun al-Ras in the Bint Jbeil area, with the aim of destroying residential homes there," the official National news Agency said.
Israeli forces also conducted a raid in the nearby town of Bint Jbeil, NNA said, after Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troops in the flashpoint border region.
