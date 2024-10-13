Open Menu

Lebanon State Media Says Israeli Strike 'completely' Destroys Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Lebanon state media says Israeli strike 'completely' destroys mosque

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Lebanese official media said an Israeli air strike Sunday had destroyed a mosque in the war-torn south, the latest attack as Israel intensified its bombardment campaign on the country in recent weeks.

"At around 3:45 am (1245 GMT) enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike targeting the old mosque in the centre of the village of Kfar Tibnit, completely destroying it," the National news Agency reported.

Village mayor Fuad Yassin told AFP the village, located about eight kilometres from the border, had lost a beloved site that brought people together.

"It was a significant place because families used to gather in the square right next to it on special occasions" Yassin said, adding that the mosque was at least 100 years old.

