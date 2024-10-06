Lebanon State Media Says 'very Violent' Israeli Strikes Hit South Beirut
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Official Lebanese media said Israeli strikes hit south Beirut Saturday night into Sunday, some of them "very violent", with AFP correspondents hearing explosions for over two hours in one of the most intense barrages yet.
"Israeli enemy warplanes carried out four very violent strikes on (Beirut's) southern suburbs, and one strike on the Chweifat" area, with ambulances rushing to the site, Lebanon's National news Agency said.
AFP correspondents heard explosions in south Beirut and its outskirts for more than two hours following the NNA's statement.
AFP footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the targeted areas.
In one south Beirut location, a ball of flame rose into the air while flares shot up amid thick smoke for about an hour.
An AFP correspondent in the Sabra area close to Beirut's southern suburbs saw dozens of people on the streets, some carrying bags fleeing on foot or on motorbikes as explosions echoed in the background.
The NNA said air traffic at Lebanon's only airport in Beirut, close to the targeted areas, was "ongoing despite the Israeli enemy's aggression on the southern suburbs. Several middle East Airlines planes have just landed".
The Israeli army said it was "currently striking terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Beirut" in a statement on its Telegram channel.
Earlier Saturday night, the Israeli army announced a new call for residents to evacuate from Beirut's southern suburbs, as it continued to target Hezbollah positions in the Lebanese capital.
"For your safety and that of your family members, you must immediately evacuate the designated buildings and those adjacent to them and move away from them at least 500 meters," said spokesperson Avichay Adraee on social media, alongside satellite images highlighting areas in the Burj el-Barajneh, Haret Hreik and Chweifat al-Amrussiya neighbourhoods.
Lebanon's Hezbollah movement and its foe Israel have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire for nearly a year in fallout from the Gaza war.
But since September 23, Israel has launched devastating air strikes on targets in Lebanon that have killed more than 1,110 people and forced more than one million to flee their homes.
Last week, Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in air strikes on the group's south Beirut bastion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From World
-
Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP ahead of championship leader Martin5 minutes ago
-
Is music finally reckoning with #MeToo?5 minutes ago
-
New Zealand navy sailors rescued from shipwreck off Samoa5 minutes ago
-
Fans hail Trump's 'guts' as he returns to site of rally shooting5 minutes ago
-
Monaco take top spot in Ligue 1 with win at Rennes5 minutes ago
-
England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash5 minutes ago
-
Middle East braces for wider war as Israel's military prepares for 'serious' response to Iran's atta ..16 minutes ago
-
Guardians maul Tigers, miracle Mets rally in MLB series openers25 minutes ago
-
Mozambique vote: no suspense but some disillusion45 minutes ago
-
Austrian rapper channels anti-racist rage in Romani hip-hop songs45 minutes ago
-
Thousands march worldwide for Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire ahead of anniversary1 hour ago
-
Miami on track for MLS record points after win in Toronto1 hour ago