UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Suspends Travel To Countries Most Affected By Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Lebanon Suspends Travel to Countries Most Affected by Coronavirus

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday that he had ordered to suspend all human traffic with China, South Korea, Italy and Iran due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Any [travel to] countries where coronavirus outbreaks are observed [is suspended]. Lebanese citizens wishing to return to their homeland have four days [to leave]," the prime minister said at a press conference.

He also ordered that restaurants and all public catering places be closed in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Lebanon has so far reported 60 coronavirus cases, with two deaths and one recovery. Last week, the authorities ordered the closure of movie theaters, museums and gyms and canceled conferences and classes as a preventative measure. Medical experts check all people arriving in Lebanon.

China, South Korea, Italy and Iran are the countries most affected by the outbreak and account for nearly 90 percent of the over 121,500 reported cases worldwide.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Film And Movies Iran China Traffic Italy South Korea Lebanon All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

13 minutes ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

21 minutes ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

15 minutes ago

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

36 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority continues strong preventive ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.