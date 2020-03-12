Lebanon Suspends Travel to Countries Most Affected by Coronavirus

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday that he had ordered to suspend all human traffic with China, South Korea, Italy and Iran due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Any [travel to] countries where coronavirus outbreaks are observed [is suspended]. Lebanese citizens wishing to return to their homeland have four days [to leave]," the prime minister said at a press conference.

He also ordered that restaurants and all public catering places be closed in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Lebanon has so far reported 60 coronavirus cases, with two deaths and one recovery. Last week, the authorities ordered the closure of movie theaters, museums and gyms and canceled conferences and classes as a preventative measure. Medical experts check all people arriving in Lebanon.

China, South Korea, Italy and Iran are the countries most affected by the outbreak and account for nearly 90 percent of the over 121,500 reported cases worldwide.