Lebanon, Syria And Jordan Sign Deal To Supply Electricity To Lebanon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan have signed a joint agreement on the supply of Jordanian electricity via Syria to Lebanon, which has struggled to ensure steady power supply to households for the past eight months, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Under the agreement, which was signed in the country's Ministry of Energy in Beirut, Lebanon will receive 150 megawatts of electricity from midnight to six in the morning and 250 megawatts for the rest of the day to help ease difficulties supplying fuel to power stations amid severe economic crisis. The deliveries will start in two months.

"We will work to increase the amount of the supplied energy.

The price of Jordanian electricity will depend on the price of Brent oil," Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsha told reporters.

The supplies from Jordan will help give people in Lebanon extra four hours of electricity a day, Lebanese Minister of Energy Walid Fayad said.

"When we start to receive Egyptian gas, we will be able to provide electricity for 10-12 hours per day," Fayad said.

Due to the countrywide fuel shortage, most of the country has only two to four hours of electricity a day.

Syrian Energy Minister Ghassan Zamil noted that Syria has always supported any initiatives, on energy and elsewhere, that bring Arab states together.

>