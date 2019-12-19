UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Talks On New Prime Minister Begin

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

Lebanon's president hosted consultations Thursday to pick a replacement for Saad Hariri, who resigned seven weeks ago under pressure from an unprecedented wave of protests

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Lebanon's president hosted consultations Thursday to pick a replacement for Saad Hariri, who resigned seven weeks ago under pressure from an unprecedented wave of protests.

Hassan Diab, a professor at the American University of Beirut and a former education minister, was tipped by Lebanese media as Hariri's likely successor.

He was endorsed on Thursday by the Shiite Hezbollah movement, which with its political allies holds a majority in parliament, but not by the main Sunni bloc, suggesting a political rift.

A new government is urgently needed to tackle a spiralling economic crisis which has left the country teetering on the brink of default.

President Michel Aoun launched the twice delayed official talks to designate a new prime minister with a meeting with Hariri, who did not endorse any candidate to succeed him.

"God bless everyone," the prominent Sunni leader said after the meeting.

The 49-year-old had in recent days been seen as the most likely choice to head a technocrat-dominated government but he announced late Wednesday he was pulling out.

