Lebanon Temporarily Closes Educational Institutions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Lebanese Health Ministry has demanded closure of educational institutions in the country until March 8 as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, media reported on Saturday, citing a source.

"For the sake of health of students and their relatives, following a consultation with Health Minister Hamad Hassan, education Minister Tarek Mazjoub asked kindergartens, schools, technical colleges and universities to close their doors from Saturday to March 8 as a preventive measure. We will continue to monitor the situation. Rationally and together we will overcome all crises," a source from the Education Ministry said as quoted by Lebanon's National news Agency.

Lebanon has reportedly registered six cases of coronavirus. The first case was confirmed on February 21. It is a Lebanese citizen who arrived from Iran.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus infected more than 79,000 people in mainland China, while over 2,800 people died and nearly 40,000 have recovered. According to the latest WHO data, the number of those infected outside China has reached 4,691, while 67 people have died.