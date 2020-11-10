Lebanon Thankful to Russia for Pioneering Efforts to Repatriate Syrian Refugees - Official

Lebanon appreciates that Russia was the first to roll out an initiative to facilitate repatriation of Syrian refugees, but also hopes for wider international sponsorship of these efforts, the general supervisor of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan, Dr. Assem Abi Ali, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Lebanon appreciates that Russia was the first to roll out an initiative to facilitate repatriation of Syrian refugees, but also hopes for wider international sponsorship of these efforts, the general supervisor of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan, Dr. Assem Abi Ali, told Sputnik in an interview.

Along with the anti-terror mission, the Russian military in Syria has been engaged in facilitating voluntary refugee return. In 2018, Russia offered to launch a plan for the reparation of Syrian refugees from Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey, inviting the international community to join the efforts. Since April 2019, Lebanese authorities have been also developing a plan for the return of Syrian refugees.

"We appreciate the Russian initiative as Russia was the first country to propose this initiative and attempted to initiate the return process. We appreciate and thank the Russian government for this, but of course we admit that we are in need of international sponsorship, that would ... ensure that the return will take place in a manner that guarantees the rights of the displaced to return to their homeland .

.. by preserving their dignity, rights, well-being," Abi Ali said.

The official also noted the Syrian government's determination to work on the return of refugees, including via declaring amnesties and creating socio-economic conditions for the returnees.

"There are of course guarantees from the Syrian side, otherwise this [Lebanon's] plan would not have been initiated to begin with," he explained.

As for the international assistance for Lebanon, which is home to the world's largest number of refugees per capital, it is not enough, according to the official.

"If we are to take into consideration the financial support from 2011 till 2020 that has exceeded $8.7 billion approximately, for which we are certainly very thankful to the international community. However, this number does not reflect the compiled needs on Lebanon's economy as a result of the presence of displaced Syrians," he stated.

According to Abi Ali, the World Bank puts these needs at more than $15 billion, while some estimates go as high as over $30 billion.