UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Thankful To Russia For Pioneering Efforts To Repatriate Syrian Refugees - Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:08 PM

Lebanon Thankful to Russia for Pioneering Efforts to Repatriate Syrian Refugees - Official

Lebanon appreciates that Russia was the first to roll out an initiative to facilitate repatriation of Syrian refugees, but also hopes for wider international sponsorship of these efforts, the general supervisor of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan, Dr. Assem Abi Ali, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Lebanon appreciates that Russia was the first to roll out an initiative to facilitate repatriation of Syrian refugees, but also hopes for wider international sponsorship of these efforts, the general supervisor of the Lebanon Crisis Response Plan, Dr. Assem Abi Ali, told Sputnik in an interview.

Along with the anti-terror mission, the Russian military in Syria has been engaged in facilitating voluntary refugee return. In 2018, Russia offered to launch a plan for the reparation of Syrian refugees from Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey, inviting the international community to join the efforts. Since April 2019, Lebanese authorities have been also developing a plan for the return of Syrian refugees.

"We appreciate the Russian initiative as Russia was the first country to propose this initiative and attempted to initiate the return process. We appreciate and thank the Russian government for this, but of course we admit that we are in need of international sponsorship, that would ... ensure that the return will take place in a manner that guarantees the rights of the displaced to return to their homeland .

.. by preserving their dignity, rights, well-being," Abi Ali said.

The official also noted the Syrian government's determination to work on the return of refugees, including via declaring amnesties and creating socio-economic conditions for the returnees.

"There are of course guarantees from the Syrian side, otherwise this [Lebanon's] plan would not have been initiated to begin with," he explained.

As for the international assistance for Lebanon, which is home to the world's largest number of refugees per capital, it is not enough, according to the official.

"If we are to take into consideration the financial support from 2011 till 2020 that has exceeded $8.7 billion approximately, for which we are certainly very thankful to the international community. However, this number does not reflect the compiled needs on Lebanon's economy as a result of the presence of displaced Syrians," he stated.

According to Abi Ali, the World Bank puts these needs at more than $15 billion, while some estimates go as high as over $30 billion.

Related Topics

World World Bank Syria Russia Turkey Lebanon April 2018 2019 2020 From Government Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police announces 49% decrease in rate of t ..

11 minutes ago

ADIO allocates AED 152 million incentives for ‘l ..

11 minutes ago

General elections in G-B to be held in transparent ..

7 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Says Wants to Quicken Adoption of ..

7 minutes ago

NAB organizes declamation, painting contests

16 minutes ago

PRCS holds awareness session on COVID-19 preventio ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.