Lebanon Thanks Russia For Help With Beirut Blast Aftermath - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Lebanon Thanks Russia for Help With Beirut Blast Aftermath - Ambassador

Lebanon is thankful to Russia for its help that came in the aftermath of an explosion in Beirut and is hoping for more aid with construction materials, Ambassador Chawki Bou Nassar told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Lebanon is thankful to Russia for its help that came in the aftermath of an explosion in Beirut and is hoping for more aid with construction materials, Ambassador Chawki Bou Nassar told Sputnik.

"First of all, I, as an ambassador from a friendly country, would like to personally thank Russia and President Vladimir Putin for the condolences and solidarity with the people of Lebanon in this catastrophic situation. And for the urgent help that Russia has sent to Lebanon," the diplomat said, referring to five planes with medication, personnel, a mobile hospital and a coronavirus test lab.

"We are hoping for additional support and aid from Russia, especially since the damage to the city from this enormous blast, apart from human lives, is estimated at $15 billion. We hope that Russia will expand its aid and the next step of it will be construction materials, including aluminum, glass, wood, and other materials," the ambassador continued.

