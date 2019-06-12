UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon To Boycott US-Backed Forum In Bahrain On Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 7 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:51 PM

Lebanon to Boycott US-Backed Forum in Bahrain on Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan - Minister

Lebanon will not join the forum in Bahrain, where the United States plans to present its long-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement plan, dubbed the "deal of the century

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Lebanon will not join the forum in Bahrain, where the United States plans to present its long-anticipated Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement plan, dubbed the "deal of the century," since representatives from Palestine refused to participate in it, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said.

"We will not participate in the forum in Bahrain, because the Palestinians will not participate. We would prefer to have a clear idea of the [US] proposed peace plan," Bassil tweeted late Tuesday.

The minister noted that there had been no previous consultations with Lebanon on this plan.

The United States plans to release the economic part of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan at the "Peace to Prosperity" economic forum, which will take place in Bahrain from June 25-26.

In the meantime, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said that the Palestinians already reject the US proposals and dubbed it the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

Related Topics

Century Palestine Bahrain United States Lebanon June From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz criticized budget presented by PTI's ..

7 minutes ago

Uplift of merged Tribal areas need our special att ..

3 minutes ago

Education is must for making progress : President ..

3 minutes ago

Accountability Court sends Hamza for 14 days reman ..

3 minutes ago

LNG price increased by Sui Northern and Southern S ..

3 minutes ago

EU Seeks to Avoid Risks in Synchronizing Electrici ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.