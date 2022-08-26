Lebanon to Face Countrywide Blackout on Friday Due to Fuel Oil Shortage - Company

Lebanon's only working power station will cease operations on Friday due to fuel oil shortages, leading to a nationwide blackout, the state-run power company Electricite du Liban (EDL) said on Thursday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Lebanon's only working power station will cease operations on Friday due to fuel oil shortages, leading to a nationwide blackout, the state-run power company Electricite du Liban (EDL) said on Thursday.

"The only working power station in Zahrani will be forced to stop operating due to the deficit of fuel oil reserves, which will lead to a power cut across the entire country," EDL said in a statement, quoted by the state-run National news Agency.

The company stated that this month it had not received any fuel oil shipments under the agreement between Lebanon and Iraq, which was the only option for providing Lebanon with fuel for energy production.

At the same time, the dates of electric power supply from Jordan and the start of natural gas imports from Egypt are still undecided.

Lebanon has been roiled by several years of a political and economic crisis that has led to the resignation of two cabinets since anti-government protests erupted in the country in October 2019.