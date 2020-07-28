Lebanon to File Complaint With UNSC Over 'Israeli Aggression' - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Lebanese government will lodge a complaint with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against Israel on Wednesday over its military operations conducted during the recent security incident on the border, Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti announced on Tuesday.

"The government will file a complaint with the Security Council tomorrow to hold [Israel] and the international community accountable for what happened yesterday, as there is a clear [act of] aggression," Hitti said in a statement to media following the cabinet session.

"We adhere to the UN Resolution 1701 [issued by the UNSC in 2006] and Lebanon's right to protect itself," the minister added.

The announcement came after Monday's incident on the Israeli-Lebanese border in the vicinity of the disputed lands of Shebaa farms, with explosions and exchanges of gunfire.

A local source told Sputnik that Israel had been bombing the settlement of Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon for around half an hour. The Lebanese Hezbollah movement, in turn, has denied its participation in the clashes with the Israeli army on the southern borders, noting that attacks were launched unilaterally by Israel.