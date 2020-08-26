Lebanon to File Complaint With UNSC Over Israeli Airstrikes on Southern Border

Lebanon's Supreme Defense Council will send a complaint to the United Nations' Security Council (UNSC) due to the recent airstrikes conducted by Israel on the territory of southern Lebanon, the press office of President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Lebanon's Supreme Defense Council will send a complaint to the United Nations' Security Council (UNSC) due to the recent airstrikes conducted by Israel on the territory of southern Lebanon, the press office of President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Israel reported a security incident on its northern border with Lebanon, which resulted in some roads being blocked. In response to shots fired from Lebanon in the direction of the Israeli army, the latter launched strikes on observation posts of the Beirut-based Hezbollah movement.

"It was decided to file a complaint with the UNSC in connection with attacks by Israel last night," the press office said.

Following the latest events on the border, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that Hezbollah "once again endangered Lebanon because of its aggression." According to the country's media reports, Netanyahu was on vacation with his family in the country's north at the time of the incident and received reports on the developments.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, in turn, said that Israel would respond with determination to any incident that happens on the border.