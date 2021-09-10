UrduPoint.com

Lebanon To Hold Parliamentary Elections On May 8, 2022 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Lebanon will hold parliamentary elections as scheduled on May 8, 2022, Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Friday.

"I promise here [in the presidential palace] that we will hold the parliamentary vote on time, on May 8, 2022," Mikati said.

Eight months are left before the termination of the mandate of the current composition of the government, the prime minister added, also pledging to continue his effort to resolve the crisis.

