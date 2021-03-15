Lebanon to Keep Subsidies With No Alternative Announced - Foodstuff Importers Syndicate

Lebanese authorities are unlikely to lift subsidized exchange rates for food importers until an alternative solution is found, the head of the Lebanese Syndicate of Importers of Foodstuff Hani Bohsali told Sputnik

Growing concerns over authorities lifting subsidies peaked as the nation's liquidity crisis continued eating away at the population's purchasing power, with the national currency dipping to a record low over the weekend, having lost 85 percent of its worth since the onset of the crisis in August 2019.

"No one has stated that the subsidies will be lifted. I don't think anyone has the capability, let alone the nerve, to announce that the subsidies have been lifted, unless an alternative solution is available, which is something we have not seen yet," Bohsali added.

Enacted by the Lebanese government and central bank as the country's liquidity crisis worsened, the subsidy mechanism works by providing importers with hard currency at favorable exchange rates in an effort to stabilize the prices of some 170 food items deemed essential for the country's population.

"The subsidies are still in effect, meaning that applications filed by merchants to the ministry of the economy are being examined and accepted. In other words, the subsidies are officially in effect, and no official notices have been issued to halt them," Bohsali commented.

The governor of the Mediterranean nation's central bank Riyad Salameh announced in December of last year that the country's hard currency reserves can only maintain the subsidy mechanism for two additional months, sparking concerns of a sharp increase in food prices among the country's population.