Lebanon to Reopen Border With Syria for 2 Days Amid Easing Lockdown Measures - Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Lebanese government has decided to reopen a land border with Syria on June 2 and June 4 for the country's citizens and their families who wish to return to Lebanon, amid the easing of the lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"According to the government's decision from March 31 on the Lebanese citizens' return to their homeland, it is scheduled to open borders with Syria via Masnaa and Abudiya checkpoints on June 2 and 4," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the borders will be reopened from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time (from 06:00 to 13:00 GMT) for the Lebanese residents and their close relatives who are now in Syria and want to repatriate.

In early March, Lebanon closed its land borders with Syria as part of the precautionary measures introduced to tackle the spread of COVID-19. On April 27, the country's authorities began to gradually ease the lockdown measures. As of now, public and commercial organizations, as well as restaurants, cafes and hotels, are allowed to resume their activities, except for schools and universities. The country's Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport should reportedly resume operations on June 21.

Since June 1, a curfew that lasts from midnight to 5 a.m. local time has been in place.

To date, Lebanon's Health Ministry has confirmed 1,233 COVID-19 cases, with 27 related fatalities and 715 recoveries.