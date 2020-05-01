The Lebanese government will seek financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid the ongoing economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Lebanese government will seek financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid the ongoing economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, President Michel Aoun said that the government agreed on an economic reform plan aimed at dealing with the deepening financial crisis in the Middle Eastern country.

"We will request a financial program from the IMF ... The new economic strategy is designed to protect depositors, strengthen banks and restore their working structure.

Thus, the central bank will return to its main responsibilities, which are to protect economic and financial stability," Diab said during a press conference.

Lebanon is one of the most indebted in the world. Its national currency, the Lebanese pound, plunged against the dollar last year, causing prices of bread and other necessities to soar. This prompted nationwide protests in October that unseated the previous government. Lebanese people started protesting again this week for all the same reasons a sharp drop in the value of the local currency and an increase in food prices.