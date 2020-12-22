UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon To Set Up Government Steering Committee For Syrian Refugee Returns - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:39 PM

Lebanon to Set Up Government Steering Committee for Syrian Refugee Returns - Official

The Lebanese government is in the process of forming a steering committee to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, Dr. Assem Abi Ali, General Supervisor of the Lebanese Crisis Response Plan told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Lebanese government is in the process of forming a steering committee to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, Dr. Assem Abi Ali, General Supervisor of the Lebanese Crisis Response Plan told Sputnik in an interview.

Headed by the country's Ministry of Social Affairs and migration authority, the committee aims to aid the voluntary return of the roughly 1.5 million Syrian refugees residing in the country by ensuring that their documents are compliant with the laws and regulations of neighboring Syria.

"In addition to that, we will have an inter-ministerial committee that will include other line ministries, such as the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to ensure that the documents of the Syrian displaced are there and to push for having all their papers and documents abiding by the laws and regulations of the Syrian government," Dr.

Abi Ali told Sputnik over the phone.

Authorities in Lebanon and Syria have been jointly developing a plan for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland since April 2019. These efforts materialized into an action-plan that was approved by the Lebanese cabinet in July, shortly before the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab in the wake of the August 4 Beirut port blast.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Beirut Lebanon April July August 2019 All Government Refugee Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Car bomb kills prison doctors, passer-by in Kabul

5 minutes ago

Senior Italian Senator Urges EU to Boost Counterte ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey rescues 26 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

7 minutes ago

GBRSP, BF joins hands for GB development

7 minutes ago

Italy Expects New US Administration to Do More to ..

7 minutes ago

Peshawar-Dera motorway project to uplift southern ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.