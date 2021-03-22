Lebanon to Start Receiving Shipments of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine From March 25 - Importer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The first batch of the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on Thursday, Jacques Sarraf, the chairman of the Lebanese-Russian business Council and owner of the Pharmaline pharmaceutical company, told Sputnik.

"The first batch of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine will reach Lebanon on March 25. The batch will be officially received by a ministerial delegation on [March] 26, and vaccinations will begin immediately with 50,000 vaccines administered to 25,000 individuals," Sarraf said.

Purchased by a group of Lebanese businessmen with Currency reserves stored outside the country, the order placed for the Sputnik V vaccine aims to supplement the Lebanese government's limited capabilities in light of the economic crisis.

"The second batch of 100,000 vials of the Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in April, with batches of 200,000 vials to be received every six weeks thereafter.

.. we have requested from the Ministry of Health to increase the number of vaccination centers in light of the demand for the vaccine," Sarraf added.

As a beneficiary of the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility, Lebanon has also received four batches of the Pfizer vaccine since February, totaling over 134,000 vials, with the nation's healthcare authorities suspending the import of the 92,000 AstraZeneca jabs pending a decision by international health experts. Apart from that, Lebanon greenlighted the use of China's Sinopharm vaccine.

To date, the middle Eastern country has reported some 437,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 5,700 deaths and more than 343,000 recoveries.