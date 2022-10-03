UrduPoint.com

Lebanon To Submit Response To Israeli Proposal On Maritime Border On Tuesday - Parliament

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Lebanon to Submit Response to Israeli Proposal on Maritime Border on Tuesday - Parliament

The Lebanese authorities will submit their response to US State Department Adviser Amos Hochstein, a mediator in maritime border negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, on Tuesday, Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Elias Bou Saab said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The Lebanese authorities will submit their response to US State Department Adviser Amos Hochstein, a mediator in maritime border negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, on Tuesday, Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Elias Bou Saab said on Monday.

On October 1, Lebanese President Michel Aoun received an official response from Israel regarding the demarcation of the common maritime border, including disputed points regarding the division of the border's offshore gas fields.

"The observations of the technical group are included in the report that will be sent to the American mediator. It contains a demand for amendments and comments to his proposal. It will be sent by tomorrow. The final position will be after the response to the comments," Bou Saab said in a statement published by the office of the Lebanese president.

Israel and Lebanon have been trying to resolve an overlap between the two rival nations' territorial waters situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed since 1996. The US-mediated negotiations began in 2020. Lebanon initially laid claims to 860 square kilometers (332 square miles) of waters but then modified the bid to include an extra 1,430 square kilometers encompassing part of the Karish gas field, claimed in its entirety by Israel. Israel refused to discuss those new terms. The maritime border between the two neighbors, which have been formally at war since 1948, has not yet been established.

Related Topics

Israel Parliament Oil Amos Lebanon October Border Gas 2020 From

Recent Stories

Lack of quorum forced adjournment of Senate sittin ..

Lack of quorum forced adjournment of Senate sitting

5 minutes ago
 Man booked for killing wife, remanded for 10 day j ..

Man booked for killing wife, remanded for 10 day jail custody

5 minutes ago
 80,300 Balochistan's students registered for MDCAT ..

80,300 Balochistan's students registered for MDCAT

5 minutes ago
 University of Balochistan , UNHCR to cooperate in ..

University of Balochistan , UNHCR to cooperate in promoting quality education

5 minutes ago
 Republican Party Favorable Rating Increases to 44% ..

Republican Party Favorable Rating Increases to 44% Month Before Midterm Election ..

31 minutes ago
 NCM Chairman pays homage Data Darbar, Gurdwara Dar ..

NCM Chairman pays homage Data Darbar, Gurdwara Darbar

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.