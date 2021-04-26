UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Urges Riyadh To Revise Agricultural Import Ban

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:31 PM

The Lebanese authorities have called upon Saudi Arabia to reconsider its decision on the import ban of Lebanese-made agricultural products recently issued within efforts to prevent drug smuggling attempts, the office of President Michel Aoun said on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Lebanese authorities have called upon Saudi Arabia to reconsider its decision on the import ban of Lebanese-made agricultural products recently issued within efforts to prevent drug smuggling attempts, the office of President Michel Aoun said on Monday.

This past Friday, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry was notified about Riyadh's decision to prohibit the import of Lebanese fruits and vegetables, citing the high level of drug trafficking from the Mediterranean nation. The ban received support from a number of the Gulf states. Caretaker Agriculture Minister Abbas Mortada, in turn, said that Lebanon would loose up to $24 million per year in light of the kingdom's step.

"We hope that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will reconsider a decision to ban the entry or the transit of Lebanon's agricultural products into Saudi Arabia," the office wrote on Twitter after a meeting shared by Aoun.

In addition, the Lebanese authorities tasked the country's attorney general with conducting a more thorough investigation into all cases related to drug smuggling within the import of farm products, as well as to identify and bring those accountable to justice.

The nation's security agencies, military and customs service have been instructed to tighten measures in a bid to prevent smuggling attempts, as well as to strengthen control over import and export procedures in Lebanese ports and at border crossings.

Lebanon has no intention to harm other states, including its Arab partners, as drug smuggling is primarily bad for the country itself, the president noted, adding that the authorities are required to take promptly all the necessary measures to eliminate smuggling activities.

In turn, acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab stated during the meeting that Beirut is prepared for cooperation with Riyadh to fight against international drug trafficking. The minister added, however, that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations should understand that the import ban on Lebanon's agricultural products cannot contribute to resolving a drug smuggling issue.

