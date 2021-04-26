UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Urges Saudi Arabia To Lift Fresh Produce Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:56 PM

Lebanon urges Saudi Arabia to lift fresh produce ban

Lebanon Monday urged Saudi Arabia to rethink a ban on Lebanese fruit and vegetable imports, a day after the suspension came into force over alleged drug smuggling

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Lebanon Monday urged Saudi Arabia to rethink a ban on Lebanese fruit and vegetable imports, a day after the suspension came into force over alleged drug smuggling.

Riyadh on Friday announced the suspension of the fresh produce shipments from Lebanon, saying they were being used to hide drugs and accusing Beirut of inaction.

The decision deprives Lebanese growers of one of their top export destinations, in a country already mired in its worst economic crisis in decades.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun headed a meeting Monday to discuss the ban.

"Those attending hoped Saudi Arabia would review the decision to forbid Lebanese agricultural products entry to Saudi Arabia," the presidency said in a statement afterwards.

The Saudi news agency reported Friday that customs officials in the Red Sea port of Jeddah seized 5.3 million banned captagon pills hidden in a consignment of pomegranates from Lebanon.

The head of the Lebanese fruit and vegetable exporters and importers syndicate however claimed it was a shipment from Syria that had transited through the country.

"Lebanon categorically rejects being associated with such crimes, as a route or passageway," the presidency said.

Security forces would be ordered to double down to prevent all smuggling from Lebanon, especially to the Gulf, it said.

Saudi Arabia was the top destination for Lebanon's exported agricultural products in 2019, accounting for 22.1 percent of those exports, a government report found last year.

Arab countries -- mainly Gulf nations -- accounted for 77.8 percent of Lebanon's total exports.

The agricultural sector had been struggling for years before the latest financial crisis hit in late 2019.

Main overland trade routes to the Gulf and Iraq were disrupted due to the war that broke out in neighbouring Syria in 2011.

Captagon is an amphetamine manufactured in Lebanon and probably also in Syria and Iraq, mainly for consumption in Saudi Arabia, the French Observatory for Drugs and Drug Addiction (OFDT) says.

Lebanon regularly carries out drug busts on its soil.

In February, Lebanese customs seized five million captagon pills at Beirut's port.

And in 2015, a Saudi prince was detained as he tried to smuggle out two tonnes of the amphetamines on a private plane from Beirut airport.

Saudi Arabia has taken a step back from its former ally Lebanon in recent years, angered by the influence of Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, which is backed by Riyadh's rival Tehran.

Related Topics

Syria Exports Drugs Iraq Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Tehran Beirut Saudi Arabia Lebanon February 2015 2019 All From Government Top Million Airport

Recent Stories

Japan to open tourism promotion office in Dubai

17 minutes ago

35,724 senior citizens vaccinated

1 minute ago

Russia Declares Staffer of Ukrainian Embassy Perso ..

2 minutes ago

Stocks drift higher before Fed meeting, earnings

2 minutes ago

EU sues AstraZeneca over vaccine delivery shortfal ..

2 minutes ago

South Punjab secretariat, a milestone marked on wa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.