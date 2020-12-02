UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon Wants Talks With Israel On Maritime Border To Be Successful - President Aoun

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Lebanon Wants Talks With Israel on Maritime Border to Be Successful - President Aoun

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Lebanon has expressed hope that the US-mediated talks with Israel on the demarcation of the disputed maritime border are productive as this may contribute to stability in the country's south, President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday at a meeting with high-ranking US officials.

Earlier in the day, Aoun held talks with US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea and John Desrocher, the US ambassador to Algeria and the head of the US delegation, on the negotiating track following the recent developments, as media reported in late November that a new round of talks that should have occurred on December 2 between the two countries was delayed until further notice.

"Lebanon, which maintains sovereignty over its territory and waters, wants the negotiations [with Israel] to succeed to strengthen stability in the south and invest in natural resources," Aoun said, as cited by his office on Twitter.

It is possible for the sides to overcome difficulties that "emerged during the last round of talks" through an in-depth analysis based on international law and law of the sea, the president added.

Desrocher, in turn, expressed hope that the negotiating process will continue in everyone's interest.

Over the course of October, the parties held three negotiating sessions at the headquarters of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon in the southernmost town of Naqoura.

The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rival nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones that is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Twitter Oil Algeria Lebanon May October November December Border Gas Media

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

46 seconds ago

CDA takes strict notice of trees chopped off in Bl ..

2 seconds ago

CM's aide for timely completion of Charsadda road ..

4 seconds ago

ICCI organizes seminar to raise awareness on HIV/A ..

5 seconds ago

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipl ..

7 seconds ago

Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year o ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.