Lebanon Will Be Supported By International Community In Case Of Successful Reforms -Macron

Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:40 AM

Lebanon Will Be Supported by International Community in Case of Successful Reforms -Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) France and the international community vow to support Lebanon if necessary reforms are carried out in the country, French President Emmanuel Macron told journalists upon his arrival on an official visit in Beirut.

Macron emphasized the importance of holding reforms in the country, particularly in the energy and banking sectors and in what concerns the fight against corruption.

"I have taken on the responsibility to control all these reforms. If the government fulfills its task, then the international community led by France will fulfill its obligations in supporting the Lebanese people and Lebanon," Macron told journalists in Beirut.

Macron arrived in Lebanon on Monday to hold talks with senior government officials in light of the political transition in the country.

The French president will stay in the Lebanese capital until Wednesday. On Tuesday, Macron is expected to meet with representatives of public organizations and volunteers who helped eliminate the consequences of the deadly explosion in the port of Beirut.

Ahead of Macron's visit, Lebanon's President Michel Aoun appointed Mustapha Adib, the country's ambassador to Germany, as the new prime minister and tasked him to form the new government following the resignation of Hassan Diab's cabinet after the Beirut port blast.

The August 4 massive blast caused by an improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of explosive ammonium nitrate (confiscated by customs services in 2014) in the Beirut port, brought widespread destruction and left at least 200 people killed. Thousands others were injured.

