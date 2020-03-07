UrduPoint.com
Lebanon Will Default On $1.2Bln Eurobond Debt - Prime Minister

Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:18 PM

Lebanon Will Default on $1.2Bln Eurobond Debt - Prime Minister

Lebanon does not have money to repay the Eurobond loan that is maturing next week, Prime Minister Hassan Diab admitted on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Lebanon does not have money to repay the Eurobond loan that is maturing next week, Prime Minister Hassan Diab admitted on Saturday.

"Our cash reserves are at a dangerous level, which means Lebanon will have to suspend the Eurobond payment in March," he said in a televised address.

Diab said his government, which took office in January, was paying for mistakes of its predecessors.

It will have to restructure sovereign debt by holding talks with creditors, he added.

Lebanon was due to repay the loan on March 9. Amal Abou Zeid, a presidential adviser, told Sputnik last month that the technocrat cabinet was reluctant to seek a lifeline from the IMF because it would come with strings attached.

But the prime minister has admitted that the impoverished country was about to become the most indebted one, with around 40 percent of its population expected to live below the poverty line.

