UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Will Not Extradite Ex-Nissan CEO Despite Getting Interpol Arrest Warrant - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Lebanon Will Not Extradite Ex-Nissan CEO Despite Getting Interpol Arrest Warrant - Reports

Lebanon has received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to extradite former Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, to Japan, but refrained from handing him over, the Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Lebanon has received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to extradite former Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, to Japan, but refrained from handing him over, the Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed reported on Thursday, citing sources.

"During (French President Emmanuel) Macron's re-election, an arrest warrant against Ghosn was issued in absentia, followed by a notification that was distributed among Interpol staff. The Lebanese judicial bodies received it, as well as a previous warrant issued by Japan ... Lebanon does not extradite its citizens," a source said.

Ghosn, a Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese descent, was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 on charges of underreporting income during his time as chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. In a statement made on New Year's Eve in 2019, he said that he was in Lebanon, noting that he had fled to escape political persecution.

Last year, the Tokyo district court sentenced two US citizens Michael Taylor and his son Peter to two years and one year and eight months, respectively, for helping Ghosn escape the country in a luggage box on a private jet to Lebanon.

Related Topics

Police Tokyo Alliance Japan Lebanon November Criminals 2018 2019 From Nissan Court

Recent Stories

Twitter Introduces Policy to Prevent Spreading of ..

Twitter Introduces Policy to Prevent Spreading of Misinformation During Crises

1 minute ago
 No-confidence motion an attempt to sabotage result ..

No-confidence motion an attempt to sabotage results of local body elections: Sar ..

1 minute ago
 Work on Kutchery Chowk remodeling project to start ..

Work on Kutchery Chowk remodeling project to start soon

1 minute ago
 Govt makings all-out efforts to address power outa ..

Govt makings all-out efforts to address power outages issue: Khurram Dastagir Kh ..

1 minute ago
 BRICS Foreign Ministers Call for Strengthening Arm ..

BRICS Foreign Ministers Call for Strengthening Arms Control, Disarmament Treaty ..

5 minutes ago
 Israeli Defense Minister Urges US to Counteract Ir ..

Israeli Defense Minister Urges US to Counteract Iran's 'Mounting Regional Aggres ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.