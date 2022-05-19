Lebanon Will Not Extradite Ex-Nissan CEO Despite Getting Interpol Arrest Warrant - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lebanon has received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to extradite former Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, to Japan, but refrained from handing him over, the Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Lebanon has received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to extradite former Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, to Japan, but refrained from handing him over, the Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed reported on Thursday, citing sources.

"During (French President Emmanuel) Macron's re-election, an arrest warrant against Ghosn was issued in absentia, followed by a notification that was distributed among Interpol staff. The Lebanese judicial bodies received it, as well as a previous warrant issued by Japan ... Lebanon does not extradite its citizens," a source said.

Ghosn, a Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese descent, was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 on charges of underreporting income during his time as chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. In a statement made on New Year's Eve in 2019, he said that he was in Lebanon, noting that he had fled to escape political persecution.

Last year, the Tokyo district court sentenced two US citizens Michael Taylor and his son Peter to two years and one year and eight months, respectively, for helping Ghosn escape the country in a luggage box on a private jet to Lebanon.