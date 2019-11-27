UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's 90-Year-Old Former Minister Rejects Offer To Head New Government - Reports

Wed 27th November 2019

Lebanon's 90-Year-Old Former Minister Rejects Offer to Head New Government - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Former Lebanese Justice Minister Bahij Tabbara, 90, has rejected the offer to take the helm of a new government, the country's Al Jadeed tv channel reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the political elite was negotiating over appointing Tabbara as interim prime minister. The source noted that the decision would be made within 24 hours.

The news came after acting Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that he was withdrawing his candidacy for the post of the head of the new cabinet.

Hariri filed his resignation on October 29 amid nationwide anti-government rallies. Protests against increasing living costs, new taxes and fees have continued.

Tabbara, born in 1929, has served in several cabinets in the late 1990s and early 2000s as justice minister and minister of economy and trade.

