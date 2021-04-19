UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's Acting Prime Minister Arrives In Doha For Talks With Qatari Leadership - Reports

Lebanon's Acting Prime Minister Arrives in Doha for Talks With Qatari Leadership - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Sunday arrived in Qatar on an official visit, which has become his first overseas trip since October 2020 amid the ongoing economic and political crisis in Lebanon, Qatari state-run GNA news agency reported.

Diab left Lebanon for the last time in October, when he paid a formal visit to Kuwait to mark the passing of the former emir.

Lebanese prime minister's aide Khodor Taleb previously said that Diab would inform the Qatari leadership about the situation in Lebanon and the difficulties Lebanese citizens face in the financial, social, economic spheres and daily life. Lebanon hopes to receive assistance from Doha taking into account Beirut's constant support of Qatar.

Qatar's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi met Diab at Doha airport.

The visit of the Lebanese acting prime minister will last through Tuesday.

Lebanon has been plunged into a months-long financial crisis, aggravated by the collapse of the national Currency, difficulties in the country's banking system, and a consequent increase in prices.

The critical financial situation is accompanied by a major political crisis, as the country's political forces are still unable to reach a consensus on the composition of a new government and start carrying out reforms under specified terms needed to receive international financial assistance in a bid to stabilize Lebanon's economy. Along with that, multiple internal issues are exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the devastating Beirut port blast and US sanctions.

