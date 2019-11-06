UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's Aoun Pledges To World Bank New Government To Be Free From Corruption Suspicions

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:32 PM

Lebanese President Michel Aoun met on Wednesday with the World Bank's regional director and vowed that the new Lebanese government will consist of competent ministers who have not been tainted by any suspicions of graft

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Lebanese President Michel Aoun met on Wednesday with the World Bank's regional director and vowed that the new Lebanese government will consist of competent ministers who have not been tainted by any suspicions of graft.

On Tuesday, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis urged political leaders to accelerate the process of forming the government to meet the Lebanese people's demands against the background of ongoing anti-government protests.

"The Lebanese government will include ministers who are experienced, competent and free from suspicions of corruption," Aoun said after the meeting with Saroj Kumar Jha, stressing that investigations into the alleged graft of current and former government officials "will not exclude anyone involved.

"

Aoun added that Lebanon was "at a delicate crossroads," especially in economic terms, and needed a harmonious government that would focus on results.

The president noted that the Lebanese parliament was working on reform projects to deal with the corruption crisis. According to him, at least 17 cases related to corruption among higher government officials will be taken into account.

The protests in the country were sparked by the authorities' intent to introduce a tax on online calls, as well as poor economic conditions and low living standards. The plans for the additional levies have since been dropped, but the protests continued. The unrest has resulted in further deterioration of the economic situation.

