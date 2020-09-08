Lebanese President Michel Aoun has received Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the latter's two-day working visit to discuss relations and efforts to cope with the implications of the August 4 port blast, Aoun's press office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun has received Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during the latter's two-day working visit to discuss relations and efforts to cope with the implications of the August 4 port blast, Aoun's press office said on Tuesday.

According to news reports, Conte is scheduled to meet with Lebanese political figures and representatives of civil society. The prime minister is also planning to inspect the Italian contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

"President Aoun holds a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who heads the country's delegation, to coordinate relief operations in the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut's port," the office wrote on Twitter.

During the meeting, Conte said, as cited by Aoun's press service, that Italy would stand by Beirut and reiterated support for the sovereignty of Lebanon.

The top Italian official expressed hope that Lebanon would manage to form a new government soon.

Italy will contribute to supporting the social and economic growth of Lebanon, Conte said, adding that Rome has already launched a humanitarian mission, dubbed Emergenza Cedri (Cedar Emergency), and sent an advanced military field hospital to Lebanon to help the latter cope with the blast consequences.

The powerful blast in the port of the Lebanese capital that took place on August 4 left at least 190 people dead and 6,500 others injured. The explosion, which caused an estimated $15 billion in damages and prompted the country's government to resign, has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities.