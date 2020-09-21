(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Lebanese prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib is unwilling to take into account the views of the parliamentary factions on the formation of a new government, President Michel Aoun said on Monday, adding that Adib has not yet provided a new cabinet list.

Earlier in the day, Adib called on all parties to accelerate the efforts to form a new government to ensure the success of the French initiative to financially help the crisis-stricken country on the condition of a functional cabinet.

"During four meetings, the prime minister was unable to introduce the concept of the government, as well as its composition and the principle of portfolio allocations. ... Mustapha Adib refuses to consider views of the parliament factions," Aoun said at a press conference.

So far, Adib has not presented a list of the new government despite the demand by French President Emmanuel Macron to do so by September 14. The French leader promised to hold a conference in October to gather aid for the country if the deadline for the government's formation was met. The process, however, has been complicated by the fresh US sanctions against two former ministers accused by Washington of ties to the Hezbollah political movement.

Paris said earlier that it would not mediate between Lebanon and the international community or seek global aid unless the latter conducted substantial reforms. Macron did not rule out the possibility of imposing sanctions against Lebanese politicians in connection with the crisis.