UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Aoun Says Prime Minister Refuses To Consider Views Of Lawmakers On New Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:09 PM

Lebanon's Aoun Says Prime Minister Refuses to Consider Views of Lawmakers on New Cabinet

Lebanese prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib is unwilling to take into account the views of the parliamentary factions on the formation of a new government, President Michel Aoun said on Monday, adding that Adib has not yet provided a new cabinet list

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Lebanese prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib is unwilling to take into account the views of the parliamentary factions on the formation of a new government, President Michel Aoun said on Monday, adding that Adib has not yet provided a new cabinet list.

Earlier in the day, Adib called on all parties to accelerate the efforts to form a new government to ensure the success of the French initiative to financially help the crisis-stricken country on the condition of a functional cabinet.

"During four meetings, the prime minister was unable to introduce the concept of the government, as well as its composition and the principle of portfolio allocations. ... Mustapha Adib refuses to consider views of the parliament factions," Aoun said at a press conference.

So far, Adib has not presented a list of the new government despite the demand by French President Emmanuel Macron to do so by September 14. The French leader promised to hold a conference in October to gather aid for the country if the deadline for the government's formation was met. The process, however, has been complicated by the fresh US sanctions against two former ministers accused by Washington of ties to the Hezbollah political movement.

Paris said earlier that it would not mediate between Lebanon and the international community or seek global aid unless the latter conducted substantial reforms. Macron did not rule out the possibility of imposing sanctions against Lebanese politicians in connection with the crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Parliament Lebanon September October All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

25 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

26 minutes ago

Govt lambasts back at Nawaz Sharif in response to ..

55 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Russia Plans Getting Ino ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Accepts Invitation to Visit Mongolia

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Oracle, Walmart to Have total Control o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.