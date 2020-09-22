(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Lebanon is incapable of taking care of Syrian refugees in light of its unprecedented economic crisis and urges the international community to help return them to their homeland, President Michel Aoun said.

"I call on the world to help us ensure the safe return of displaced Syrians to their homes, as Lebanon that has been suffering from the unprecedented crisis, which burdens the nation, is no longer able to continue hosting the highest number of refugees per capita in the world," Aoun said in a message late on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

The Lebanese leader also praised the efforts of the UN and all the countries that lent a helping hand to Beirut in coping with the consequences of the devastating explosion that occurred on August 4 in the capital's port, killing at least 190 people.

The blast was blamed on the local authorities storing nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate without proper regulation.

Lebanon, with a population of 6.8 million, has been hosting up to 2 million Syrian and Palestinian refugees. A lack of housing has led to hundreds of thousands of migrants living in makeshift camps. The Lebanese authorities have been struggling with rising unemployment and rampant crime.

Beirut has repeatedly asked the international community to provide the middle Eastern country with assistance, as, according to it, such a percentage of refugees has an extremely negative impact on the nation's economy and security.