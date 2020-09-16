UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Aoun Urges UN To Help Facilitate Return Of Syrian Refugees, Palestinians

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:57 PM

Lebanon's Aoun Urges UN to Help Facilitate Return of Syrian Refugees, Palestinians

Lebanon is counting on international assistance in the return of Syrian refugees and Palestinians who fled to Lebanon from the Damascus suburbs to escape war, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday at a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Lebanon is counting on international assistance in the return of Syrian refugees and Palestinians who fled to Lebanon from the Damascus suburbs to escape war, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday at a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"President Michel Aoun told UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini that Lebanon was still waiting for requested assistance from countries to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, as well as Palestinians who fled to Lebanon after the capture of the Yarmouk camp near Damascus," the president's press service said.

Lazzarini, in turn, assured the Lebanese leader that UNRWA, despite financial difficulties, will continue to fulfill its obligations related to Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

Lebanon, with a population of 6.8 million, has been hosting up to 2 million Syrian and Palestinian refugees. Lack of housing has led to hundreds of thousands of migrants living in makeshift camps. The Lebanese authorities have been struggling with rising unemployment and rampant crime.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Palestine Damascus Lebanon From Refugee Million Housing

Recent Stories

Op-ed: It’s now time for true peace of communica ..

15 minutes ago

Imran Khan says seeing Pakistan to become world’ ..

27 minutes ago

Ex-RusAF Chief Balakhnichev Intends to Appeal Pris ..

3 minutes ago

UK Gov't Law Officer For Scotland Offers His Resig ..

3 minutes ago

President HCSTSI felicitates newly appointed HMC a ..

3 minutes ago

Addition of agri component in CPEC to help develop ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.