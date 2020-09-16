Lebanon is counting on international assistance in the return of Syrian refugees and Palestinians who fled to Lebanon from the Damascus suburbs to escape war, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday at a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Lebanon is counting on international assistance in the return of Syrian refugees and Palestinians who fled to Lebanon from the Damascus suburbs to escape war, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday at a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"President Michel Aoun told UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini that Lebanon was still waiting for requested assistance from countries to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, as well as Palestinians who fled to Lebanon after the capture of the Yarmouk camp near Damascus," the president's press service said.

Lazzarini, in turn, assured the Lebanese leader that UNRWA, despite financial difficulties, will continue to fulfill its obligations related to Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

Lebanon, with a population of 6.8 million, has been hosting up to 2 million Syrian and Palestinian refugees. Lack of housing has led to hundreds of thousands of migrants living in makeshift camps. The Lebanese authorities have been struggling with rising unemployment and rampant crime.