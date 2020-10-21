BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in his Wednesday address to the nation that he would continue to occupy the position of the country's leader, adding that corruption has become deeply embedded in state institutions.

"I will continue to assume my responsibilities to assign [figures] and carry out functions on every constitutional position and level and in the face of those who prevent our people to reform and build the state," Aoun said.

The president highlighted that the region had already witnessed many profound political changes, and that such transformation had not yet shown its full impact and "may turn things upside down.

"

"Call to implement reforms remains a slogan that officials and politicians repeat, but completely contradict it. They call for it and do not exercise meaningful work, but rather secure their authoritarian and personal interests. ... The corruption became organized and rooted in our authorities, institutions and administration," Aoun added.

The speech came ahead of parliamentary consultations, which are set to be held on Thursday, on the appointment of a new prime minister.