BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Lebanon 's Future Movement political bloc, led by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, informed President Michel Aoun on its decision to not join the new government , the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Aoun began parliamentary consultations to choose a candidate to be assigned as prime minister. The national parties and representatives of the political blocs were received at the Baabda Presidential palace in the Mount Lebanon province.

Media reports suggest that former education Minister Hassan Diab might head the new government, as the majority of lawmakers agreed on his candidacy. He would need to collect two-thirds of the overall 128 votes to be approved for the post. His current support is reportedly estimated at 75 votes.

The leaders of the main political forces have repeatedly stated that the main difficulty appeared to be not in the prime minister's appointment, but in defining the government structure and its core responsibilities.

Businessman Samir Khatib, one of the front-runners for the post of the prime minister, withdrew his candidacy earlier in December amid the ongoing protests and political crisis.

The protests in Lebanon started on October 17 following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped and the cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms to fix the worsening living conditions and general economic crisis.