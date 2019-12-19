UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Future Movement Will Not Join New Government - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:41 PM

Lebanon's Future Movement Will Not Join New Government - Reports

Lebanon's Future Movement political bloc, led by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, informed President Michel Aoun on its decision to not join the new government, the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation said on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Lebanon's Future Movement political bloc, led by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, informed President Michel Aoun on its decision to not join the new government, the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Aoun began parliamentary consultations to choose a candidate to be assigned as prime minister. The national parties and representatives of the political blocs were received at the Baabda Presidential palace in the Mount Lebanon province.

Media reports suggest that former education Minister Hassan Diab might head the new government, as the majority of lawmakers agreed on his candidacy. He would need to collect two-thirds of the overall 128 votes to be approved for the post. His current support is reportedly estimated at 75 votes.

The leaders of the main political forces have repeatedly stated that the main difficulty appeared to be not in the prime minister's appointment, but in defining the government structure and its core responsibilities.

Businessman Samir Khatib, one of the front-runners for the post of the prime minister, withdrew his candidacy earlier in December amid the ongoing protests and political crisis.

The protests in Lebanon started on October 17 following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped and the cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms to fix the worsening living conditions and general economic crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Education Lebanon October December Post Government Cabinet WhatsApp

Recent Stories

ZU Council approves Emiratisation Plan, launches n ..

12 minutes ago

Emirati-Bangladeshi talks held to develop bilatera ..

27 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority to launch spree to check iod ..

39 seconds ago

Putin Says Russian Police Need to Improve Their Wo ..

41 seconds ago

Tayyab stuns Farhan to claim Pakistan Int'l Squash ..

46 seconds ago

Meeting reviews ongoing development projects at Li ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.