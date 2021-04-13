UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's Hariri Intends To Ask Russia For Economic Assistance - Representative

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri plans to ask Moscow for economic assistance during his visit to Russia, Hariri's special representative, George Shaaban, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is expecting Hariri's visit in near future. The Russian government has said that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with Hariri on Thursday.

"Lebanon needs economic and political assistance. For this, Prime Minister Hariri will come to Russia, because he knows that Russia has good relations with all political forces in Lebanon, and has relations with all countries in the region, as well as with other countries, which influence the situation in Lebanon," Shaaban said.

Lebanon's request for assistance will be related to the restoration of the Beirut port and the construction of power plants, Hariri's special envoy specified.

Hariri also plans to discuss deliveries of Russian COVID-19 vaccines to Lebanon during his visit, according to Shaaban.

"We will also ask for help from outside in the form of vaccines, the ability to create a reserve of a certain amount of vaccines for the Lebanese state in order to vaccinate as much of the population as possible. We know that the Russian Sputnik [V] vaccine is considered one of the best," Shaaban added.

