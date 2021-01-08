UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Hariri Pays Unannounced Visit To Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:56 PM

Lebanon's Hariri pays unannounced visit to Erdogan

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri paid an unannounced visit Friday to Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that came with his crisis-hit country struggling to form a government

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri paid an unannounced visit Friday to Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that came with his crisis-hit country struggling to form a government.

The two-hour "private" meeting at Erdogan's Istanbul residence focused on regional security issues and "deepening and strengthening" ties, the Turkish presidency said, without providing details.

Hariri's office said he and Erdogan also discussed "ways to support the efforts to stop the collapse and rebuild Beirut as soon as the new government is formed in Lebanon".

Hariri, whose is a son of Lebanon's slain prime minister Rafik Hariri, was renamed to the premiership post of a third time in October, almost a year after stepping down under pressure from an unprecedented protest movement.

The 50-year-old inherited a country reeling from an economic crisis whose impact was compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and the aftereffects of a Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people and ravaged the capital in August.

Turkey has been playing an increasingly assertive role in the region under Erdogan, who has been vying for diplomatic influence with rivals such as France.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon in August and September, pushing for political reform.

After Macron's first visit, Erdogan accused the French leader of pursuing "colonialist" aims in Lebanon.

Erdogan's office said the Turkish leader reaffirmed his support for the "unity and peace" of Lebanon, which was once part of the Ottoman Empire.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Turkey France Visit Beirut Istanbul Lebanon Tayyip Erdogan August September October Post From Government Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WCLA to join hands for conservation work of church ..

2 seconds ago

World food price index rises for seventh month run ..

3 seconds ago

Finnish, Lithuanian Prime Ministers Discussed Rela ..

7 seconds ago

Austria papers under fire for ad against virus mea ..

8 seconds ago

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

52 minutes ago

Olympic silver medallist Manyonga suspended for do ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.