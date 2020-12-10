UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's Hariri Presents Composition Of New Cabinet To President Aoun

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Lebanon's Hariri Presents Composition of New Cabinet to President Aoun

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri presents new members of his 18-strong government to President Michel Aoun on Wednesday, after months of unsuccessful attempts to form a cabinet.

"I have presented Mr. President with a makeup of the government composed of 18 ministers, professionals. He promised me that he would analyze the composition and then we would meet again," Hariri said.

According to the prime minister-designate, there is great hope for the country to get a government that is able to rebuild blast-hit Beirut and regain the trust of Lebanese via reforms.

He added that the atmosphere at the meeting with the president was "positive."

Lebanon's political forces have been trying to agree on a new government since August, when the cabinet of Hassan Diab resigned in the wake of the devastating explosion that hit the port of Beirut and contributed to the nation's economic woes.

