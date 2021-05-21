UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Hezbollah Hails 'historic Victory' For Palestinians

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:21 PM

Lebanon's Hezbollah hails 'historic victory' for Palestinians

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement hailed a "historic victory" for the Palestinians after a ceasefire took effect Friday between Israel and Gaza militants following 11 days of fighting

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement hailed a "historic victory" for the Palestinians after a ceasefire took effect Friday between Israel and Gaza militants following 11 days of fighting.

"Hezbollah congratulates the heroic Palestinian people and its valiant resistance on the historic victory achieved... against the Zionist enemy," the Shiite militant group said in a statement.

Hezbollah, which fought its own devastating war with Israel in 2006 but remains a powerful force in Lebanese politics, has close relations with Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire went into effect at 2:00 am on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), ending the most serious fighting in years.

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Rockets fired by Gaza militants claimed 12 lives in Israel, including two children and an Israeli soldier, according to the police.

Related Topics

Militants Police Israel Gaza

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

12 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

12 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

12 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

12 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges 'political solut ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.