MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, a Lebanese political wing led by the Hezbollah movement, decided not to nominate a candidate for the role of a prime minister, lawmaker Mohammad Raad said on Friday.

"We will not nominate anyone for the post of Prime Minister today, and by doing so contribute to preserving a positive climate that will promote understanding," Raad said.

Earlier in October, Lebanese President Michel Aoun started consultations with legislators in a bid to appoint a new prime minister.