Lebanon's Hezbollah-Led Resistance Bloc Refuses To Nominate Candidate For Premiership
Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:27 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, a Lebanese political wing led by the Hezbollah movement, decided not to nominate a candidate for the role of a prime minister, lawmaker Mohammad Raad said on Friday.
"We will not nominate anyone for the post of Prime Minister today, and by doing so contribute to preserving a positive climate that will promote understanding," Raad said.
Earlier in October, Lebanese President Michel Aoun started consultations with legislators in a bid to appoint a new prime minister.