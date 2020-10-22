UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Hezbollah-Led Resistance Bloc Refuses To Nominate Candidate For Premiership

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:27 PM

Lebanon's Hezbollah-Led Resistance Bloc Refuses to Nominate Candidate for Premiership

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, a Lebanese political wing led by the Hezbollah movement, decided not to nominate a candidate for the role of a prime minister, lawmaker Mohammad Raad said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, a Lebanese political wing led by the Hezbollah movement, decided not to nominate a candidate for the role of a prime minister, lawmaker Mohammad Raad said on Friday.

"We will not nominate anyone for the post of Prime Minister today, and by doing so contribute to preserving a positive climate that will promote understanding," Raad said.

Earlier in October, Lebanese President Michel Aoun started consultations with legislators in a bid to appoint a new prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister October Post

Recent Stories

PM CM to inaugurate Orange Line project on Oct 25t ..

58 seconds ago

Russia Registers 40 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

9 seconds ago

Sporting events dedicated to the 25th anniversary ..

23 minutes ago

Online diplomatic courses on the topic "Neutrality ..

26 minutes ago

Kalash Marriage Act to tabled in KP Assembly by J ..

11 seconds ago

11 booked over water theft

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.