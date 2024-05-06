(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it fired "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at an Israeli base in the occupied Golan Heights on Monday in retaliation for a strike in Lebanon's east.

Earlier, Lebanese official media said three people had been wounded in an Israeli strike early Monday in the country's east, with the Israeli army saying it had struck a Hezbollah "military compound".

Hezbollah fighters launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets" targeting "the headquarters of the Golan Division... at Nafah base", the group said in a statement, saying it was "in response to the enemy's attack targeting the Bekaa region".

Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah have exchanged regular cross-border fire since Palestinian militant group Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel sparked war in the Gaza Strip.