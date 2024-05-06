Lebanon's Hezbollah Says Fired Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Base
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it fired "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at an Israeli base in the occupied Golan Heights on Monday in retaliation for a strike in Lebanon's east.
Earlier, Lebanese official media said three people had been wounded in an Israeli strike early Monday in the country's east, with the Israeli army saying it had struck a Hezbollah "military compound".
Hezbollah fighters launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets" targeting "the headquarters of the Golan Division... at Nafah base", the group said in a statement, saying it was "in response to the enemy's attack targeting the Bekaa region".
Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah have exchanged regular cross-border fire since Palestinian militant group Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel sparked war in the Gaza Strip.
Recent Stories
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
More Stories From World
-
China's Shenzhen home to more superchargers than petrol stations3 minutes ago
-
Ode to joy: How Austria shaped Beethoven's Ninth3 minutes ago
-
China to expedite building modern eco-environment monitoring system13 minutes ago
-
Putin orders nuclear drills with troops near Ukraine13 minutes ago
-
'Sound of silence' for troubled Milan as Juve inch towards Champions League13 minutes ago
-
Wildfires increase in Mongolia23 minutes ago
-
McLaren's Norris wins Miami Grand Prix23 minutes ago
-
EU's soaring far-right parties set to stay23 minutes ago
-
Chinese satellite detects over 100 solar white-light flares23 minutes ago
-
Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition23 minutes ago
-
Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" tops Chinese box office33 minutes ago
-
EU's Green Deal target of disinfo ahead of June vote33 minutes ago