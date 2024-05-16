Open Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah Says Launched Rocket Barrage At Israeli Positions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Lebanon's Hezbollah says launched rocket barrage at Israeli positions

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it launched on Thursday "more than 60" rockets at Israeli military positions in retaliation for overnight air strikes on the country's east.

Israel and Hamas ally Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily fire following the Palestinian group's October 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza, now in its eighth month.

Hezbollah fighters "launched a missile attack with more than 60 Katyusha rockets" on several Israeli military positions in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, the group said in a statement.

The strikes were "in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks last night on the Bekaa region" in eastern Lebanon's Baalbek area, the group added.

The Israeli army later said it had identified "approximately 40 launches" from Lebanon "towards the Golan Heights", causing "no injuries".

It added that Israeli forces struck the sources of the fire.

The army reported several more attacks from Lebanon on northern Israel, to which it had also responded with strikes.

