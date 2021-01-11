The formation of a new government in Lebanon is at risk of a protracted standstill, due to both internal and external factors, Rindala Jabbour, a spokeswoman for the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), the country's largest Christian party and member of the largest parliamentary bloc, told Sputnik

On Sunday, FPM leader Gebran Bassil ruled out joining a government led by Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, the leader of Lebanon's largest Sunni Muslim party, Tayyar Al-Mustaqbal. Announcing the decision, Bassil cited the so-called French initiative suggesting that the Lebanese government be formed of politically unaffiliated specialists, adding that his party did not trust Hariri with appointing cabinet ministers.

"There are no premises for the government's formation in the foreseeable future. Prime Minister Saad Hariri is still abroad, and no new progress or additional meetings occurred to activate the government formation. The formation deadlocked on two items," Jabbour said.

The first item is the United States threatening Hariri with economic sanctions to make him shape Lebanon's political agenda in line with Washington's expectations, the FPM spokeswoman said. The second item is Hariri monopolizing the shaping of the domestic agenda and his refusal to consult in doing so with FPM-backed President Michel Aoun and other political parties.

Asked if the process of government formation was in any way affected by the freshly-imposed COVID-19 lockdown, Jabbour replied in the negative.

"With regard to the government formation, it is in no way connected to the pandemic-related restrictions. The government can be formed during the lockdown as normal � these two issues are completely unrelated," the spokeswoman said.

Lebanon went under a third national lockdown last Thursday that is set to last until February 1. This was preceded by the daily increase in cases more than doubling since before the winter break, exceeding 5,000 per day. Restrictions can be severed even further, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab has warned.

Diab's government quit after the devastating blast at Beirut port on August 4, triggering a political vacuum. In October, Hariri was designated to form a new government but has still not managed to garner enough support from other political forces. All this only exacerbated the economic crisis that Lebanon was going through over the past two years.

On September 1, French President Emmanuel Macron came up with an initiative mapping out Lebanon's political and economic recovery. Its focus was on the formation of a new government that would be able to carry out reforms necessary to unfreeze international funding for the middle Eastern country.