Lebanon's Major Power Plant May Be Suspended Over Absence Of Fuel - Source

Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:04 PM

Lebanon's major power plant Deir Ammar may suspend operation due to absence of fuel, following the Zahrani power plant shut-down, and this could result in a 60 percent decrease in the electricity generation, a source in Lebanon's state energy company told Sputnik on Monday

"We ran out of fuel in Zahrani, and the Deir Ammar plant will soon stop operation if the problem persists. These are the two biggest power plants, notably, Deir Ammar supplies more electricity to the integrated grid.

Two barges with fuel are still awaiting unloading," the source said.

"This has dire consequences, as these two plants provide 60 percent of electricity for Lebanon. There were interruptions lasting 12 hours a day even when the output totaled 100 percent. With output standing at 40 percent, the power supply will be reduced to four hours. We already had this amount due to absence of fuel. Now it has arrived, but it cannot be unloaded. It is difficult to predict how and when the problem will be resolved," the source said.

