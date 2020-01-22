BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The new Lebanese government, headed by Hassan Diab, will consist of 20 ministers, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.

Diab is already heading to the presidential palace in Baabda, where he will meet with President Michel Aoun, according to the LBC broadcaster. The composition of the new cabinet will be announced in the coming hours, the broadcaster added, citing sources.

There were 30 ministers in Saad Hariri's government, which resigned in late October over large-scale anti-government protests amid a tough economic crisis.

After Hariri's government resigned, the president appointed Diab in December as the new prime minister and tasked him with forming a new cabinet. Diab's nomination was met with new protests, with some of the major political parties refusing to be part of the new government.