UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's New Government To Comprise 20 Ministers - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Lebanon's New Government to Comprise 20 Ministers - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) The new Lebanese government, headed by Hassan Diab, will consist of 20 ministers, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.

Diab is already heading to the presidential palace in Baabda, where he will meet with President Michel Aoun, according to the LBC broadcaster. The composition of the new cabinet will be announced in the coming hours, the broadcaster added, citing sources.

There were 30 ministers in Saad Hariri's government, which resigned in late October over large-scale anti-government protests amid a tough economic crisis.

After Hariri's government resigned, the president appointed Diab in December as the new prime minister and tasked him with forming a new cabinet. Diab's nomination was met with new protests, with some of the major political parties refusing to be part of the new government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister October December Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Virus fears infect global markets

25 minutes ago

DP World and Swissterminal enter strategic partner ..

1 hour ago

18 clubs from 9 Arab countries will compete in AWS ..

1 hour ago

IES 2020 begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago

UAE closely following EU's decision to apply new t ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.