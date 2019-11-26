The political elite of Lebanon is negotiating over appointing 90-year-old former Minister of Justice Bahij Tabbara as interim prime minister, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The political elite of Lebanon is negotiating over appointing 90-year-old former Minister of Justice Bahij Tabbara as interim prime minister , a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the outgoing prime minister Saad Hariri announced abandoning leadership claims in the new government in a bid to speed up the formation of a new cabinet under a new prime minister who wold be able to find a way out of the economic crisis that triggered weeks-long violent protests in Lebanon.

"Negotiations are underway in the Lebanese political circles to appoint Bahij Tabbara to form a government. The decision will be made within 24 hours," the source said, adding that the "main subject of the negotiations is the future government's type and mandate."

Tabbara has served in several cabinets in the late 1990s and early 2000s as justice minister and minister of economy and trade.