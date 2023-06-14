(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Lebanese Parliament will hold a legislative session on June 14 to elect a new president following seven months of political stalemate.

The session comes after Lebanon's parliament has held 11 failed votes to elect a new president since ex-President Michel Aoun stepped down in October 2022.

The president's duties were entrusted to a transitional cabinet headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

In early June, the Lebanese opposition agreed on a single presidential candidate ” former Finance Minister Jihad Azour, who is currently the head of the International Monetary Fund's middle East and Central Asia Department. He will compete with the lead candidate, pro-Syrian politician and former Interior Minister Suleiman Frangieh, who is supported by Lebanese Shiite movements Amal and Hezbollah, backed by Iran.