UrduPoint.com

Lebanon's Parliament To Elect New President On June 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Lebanon's Parliament to Elect New President on June 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Lebanese Parliament will hold a legislative session on June 14 to elect a new president following seven months of political stalemate. 

The session comes after Lebanon's parliament has held 11 failed votes to elect a new president since ex-President Michel Aoun stepped down in October 2022.

 The president's duties were entrusted to a transitional cabinet headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

In early June, the Lebanese opposition agreed on a single presidential candidate ” former Finance Minister Jihad Azour, who is currently the head of the International Monetary Fund's middle East and Central Asia Department. He will compete with the lead candidate, pro-Syrian politician and former Interior Minister Suleiman Frangieh, who is supported by Lebanese Shiite movements Amal and Hezbollah, backed by Iran.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Jihad Interior Minister Parliament Lead Lebanon Middle East June October Cabinet Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2023

54 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best ..

MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best diabetes awareness poster des ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

10 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

10 hours ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.