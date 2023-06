(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Lebanese Parliament will hold a legislative session on June 14 to elect a new president following seven months of political stalemate.

The session comes after Lebanon's parliament has held 11 failed votes to elect a new president since ex-President Michel Aoun stepped down in October 2022.

The president's duties were entrusted to a transitional cabinet headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

In early June, the Lebanese opposition agreed on a single presidential candidate former Finance Minister Jihad Azour, who is currently the head of the International Monetary Fund's middle East and Central Asia Department. He will compete with the lead candidate, pro-Syrian politician and former Interior Minister Suleiman Frangieh, who is supported by Lebanese Shiite movements Amal and Hezbollah, backed by Iran.