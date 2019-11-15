DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Lebanon's political forces have achieved consensus on the candidacy of the prime minister of the new government, following weeks of protests, media reported early on Friday, adding that former Finance Minister Mohammed Safadi had been nominated.

The decision was made by Lebanon's major political parties ” the Future Movement of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the Free Patriotic Movement, the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, according to the LBCI broadcaster.

The MTV broadcaster has confirmed this information and added that the new government would be formed by technocrats and politicians. The outlet added that the Future Movement would be represented in the government.

Safadi, 75, held various ministerial positions and served as the finance minister between 2011 and 2014.

Hariri's government resigned in late October amid mass anti-government protests over the worsening economic situation in the country.