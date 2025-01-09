(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's army chief who was elected president on Thursday, is a political neophyte whose position as head of one of the country's most respected institutions helped end a two-year deadlock.

Widely seen as the preferred pick of army backer the United States, as well as regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, he is perceived as being best placed to maintain a fragile ceasefire and pull the country out of financial collapse.

After being sworn in at parliament, Aoun said "a new phase in Lebanon's history" was beginning.

Analysts said Aoun, who turns 61 on Friday and is considered a man of "personal integrity", was the right candidate to finally replace Michel Aoun -- no relation -- whose term as president ended in October 2022, without a successor until now.

A dozen previous attempts to choose a president failed amid tensions between Hezbollah and its opponents, who have accused the Shiite group of seeking to impose its preferred candidate.

Aoun has since 2017 headed the army, an institution that serves as a rare source of unity in a country riven by sectarian and political divides.

He has navigated it through a blistering financial crisis that has drastically slashed the salaries of its 80,000 soldiers, forcing him to accept international aid.

Since late November, he oversaw the gradual mobilisation of the armed forces in south Lebanon after a ceasefire ended more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Under the truce, the Lebanese army has been deploying progressively alongside UN peacekeepers in the south as Israeli forces withdraw, a process they have to finish by January 26.

Speaking on Thursday, Aoun said the state would have "a monopoly" on arms.

The general with broad shoulders and a shaved head has stepped up talks with visiting foreign dignitaries since becoming army chief.

The man of few words was able to count on his good relations across the divided Lebanese political class, as well as apparent backing from the United States and Saudi Arabia, to see him elected.